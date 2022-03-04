Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $375.46 Million

Brokerages expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) to report $375.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $343.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $412.00 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $288.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $144.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.31 and a beta of 1.60. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.94 and a 200-day moving average of $164.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.