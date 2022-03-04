Zacks: Brokerages Expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) to announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

CBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 249,653 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,240.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 241,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBD traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,186. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (CBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.