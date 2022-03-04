Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Mondelez International reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mondelez International.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $52,311,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979,196 shares of company stock valued at $60,681,805 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.