Zacks: Brokerages Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.25 Million

Equities analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) to report $121.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.34 million and the highest is $122.30 million. NBT Bancorp reported sales of $116.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year sales of $482.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.07 million to $492.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $498.13 million, with estimates ranging from $484.50 million to $515.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 433.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 165,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100,554 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1,054.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 43.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 65,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 341.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 61,460 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,023. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.50. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

