Zacks: Brokerages Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.00 Million

Brokerages expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $21.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $32.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $82.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.20 million to $83.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $94.30 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $98.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 34.58% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. 2,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,316. The stock has a market cap of $85.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.06. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

