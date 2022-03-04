Zacks: Brokerages Expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.02. Universal Technical Institute reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

UTI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 334,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,655. The company has a market capitalization of $290.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 643,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 70,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 716,486 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 158,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

