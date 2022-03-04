Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Strong Sell

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have underperformed the industry in the past three months. It posted sturdy fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and the bottom line rose year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, a soft outlook for fiscal 2022 hurt investors’ sentiments. For the full fiscal, management expects a sales decline of 4-6% and a comparable sales decrease of 8-10% from the last fiscal year. Occupancy deleverage and supply-chain costs may shrink the gross margin 410-430 basis points. It envisions adjusted earnings per share of $4.25-$4.60 for the fiscal, implying a dip from $7.77 earned last fiscal year. This view indicates a major vendor mix shift. Although it is taking initiatives to navigate the pandemic challenges, it is mindful of the ongoing uncertainties. Higher freight expenses are an added woe.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. William Blair raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

NYSE FL traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,430,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,495. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average of $46.97. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Foot Locker by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Foot Locker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,473 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

