Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to Hold

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SEGXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.11) to GBX 1,600 ($21.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($20.13) to GBX 1,560 ($20.93) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEGRO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.93.

OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $16.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

