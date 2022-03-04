Zacks Investment Research Lowers CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE CIR opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.25 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.33. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

