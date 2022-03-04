Zacks Investment Research Lowers Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LXFR. StockNews.com raised shares of Luxfer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE LXFR opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $488.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 456.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 1,682.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

