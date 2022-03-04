Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $15.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.46. 75,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,736. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of -111.53 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Zscaler by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,731,000 after purchasing an additional 490,831 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300,446 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,537,000 after purchasing an additional 278,180 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 5,657.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,310,000 after purchasing an additional 233,356 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 600.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after acquiring an additional 173,427 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

