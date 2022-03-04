Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) to Hold

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.43) to GBX 768 ($10.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.51) to GBX 540 ($7.25) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($10.24) to GBX 680 ($9.12) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Mail has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.30.

OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

