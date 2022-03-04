Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target Cut to $102.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $194.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 143.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.71.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $181.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.28.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at $5,971,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Zai Lab by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,104,000 after purchasing an additional 177,639 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Zai Lab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Zai Lab by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.