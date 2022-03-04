Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $194.00 to $102.00. The stock had previously closed at $52.55, but opened at $49.40. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zai Lab shares last traded at $46.97, with a volume of 3,429 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZLAB. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.71.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,251,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,103 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,138,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,975,000 after buying an additional 243,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,050,000 after buying an additional 83,791 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Zai Lab by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,605,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,962,000 after buying an additional 145,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.28.

Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

