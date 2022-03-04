Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $194.00 to $102.00. The stock had previously closed at $52.55, but opened at $49.40. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zai Lab shares last traded at $46.97, with a volume of 3,429 shares trading hands.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZLAB. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.71.
In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.28.
About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)
Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
