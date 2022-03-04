Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €96.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €96.50 ($108.43) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZAL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on Zalando in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($132.58) price objective on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price objective on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($113.48) price objective on Zalando in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($107.87) price objective on Zalando in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €98.78 ($110.99).

FRA:ZAL opened at €49.74 ($55.89) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($56.02). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €65.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €76.89.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

