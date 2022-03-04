ZENZO Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, ZENZO has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $457,764.76 and approximately $133.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.00 or 0.00194228 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00027981 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00022425 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.47 or 0.00348835 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

