Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. 40,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,018. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $260,587.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,148,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,222,000 after purchasing an additional 389,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,028,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 541,469 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 462,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 300,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

