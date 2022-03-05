$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Select Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Select Energy Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTTR traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $9.61. 539,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,477. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

