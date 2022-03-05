$0.01 EPS Expected for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MakeMyTrip’s earnings. MakeMyTrip posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MakeMyTrip.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMYT traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.77. 419,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.97 and a beta of 1.31. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

