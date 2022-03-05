-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Sprout Social reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.91.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $103,492.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $2,784,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,327 shares of company stock valued at $11,437,897. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social stock opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -111.94 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.36. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

