$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.12. Vertex Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on VTNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTNR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. 2,535,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,339. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.64 million, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.73. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.