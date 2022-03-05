-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). Guidewire Software posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.90. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $628,281.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.9% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,760,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

