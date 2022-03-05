-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.12). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FORG. Zacks Investment Research lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other ForgeRock news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $2,439,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,061 shares of company stock worth $4,290,286.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FORG traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $16.98. 990,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,722. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

