-$0.21 EPS Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.10). Eventbrite posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $59.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,864,000 after purchasing an additional 96,678 shares in the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 6,521,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,743,000 after acquiring an additional 497,579 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,974,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,748,000 after acquiring an additional 96,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,209,000 after acquiring an additional 65,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,937,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,539 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.77. 601,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,307. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.85.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

