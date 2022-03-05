-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.20). Helix Energy Solutions Group posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,150%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,075,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 697,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 161,546 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 340,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

