-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.45). Olema Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLMA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.30.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $35,969.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

