$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) will announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. CNB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $66,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,026 shares of company stock worth $79,456. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 127.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 88.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 97,220.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCNE traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.79. 20,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $435.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.92. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 22.15%.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

