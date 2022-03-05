$0.76 EPS Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of ETD stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $26.23. 250,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,850. The company has a market cap of $663.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $32.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

