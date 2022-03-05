$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $7.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Camping World by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 972,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,301,000 after buying an additional 378,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Camping World by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,409,000 after buying an additional 144,952 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Camping World by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,641,000 after buying an additional 283,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.00. Camping World has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

