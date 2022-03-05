-$1.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.73) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.46). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($2.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($6.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($4.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($2.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.27. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $133.82.

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $180,740.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,868 shares of company stock worth $590,256. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

