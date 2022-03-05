$1.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Honeywell International posted earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $9.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $187.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

