11,261 Shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

NYSE FR opened at $59.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

