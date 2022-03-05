$123.79 Million in Sales Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) will report $123.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.70 million and the lowest is $123.00 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $132.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $504.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $501.00 million to $508.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $530.90 million, with estimates ranging from $525.20 million to $538.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. 908,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $163,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 72,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after buying an additional 332,640 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.