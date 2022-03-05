$13.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) will announce $13.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.99 billion and the highest is $13.19 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $7.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year sales of $50.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.02 billion to $51.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $55.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.66 billion to $56.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 207.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.69. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,983 shares of company stock worth $775,700 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

