13,380 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 78,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 32,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

NYSE USB traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,772,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,956,041. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.