$176.70 Million in Sales Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) to announce $176.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.55 million and the highest is $176.86 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $173.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $736.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.80 million to $739.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $807.74 million, with estimates ranging from $803.91 million to $813.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 73.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 380.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 61,554 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $766,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.78. 531,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,711. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

