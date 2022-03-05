$2.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05. Hershey posted earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,019,611 shares of company stock valued at $207,158,028 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $212.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. Hershey has a 1 year low of $146.06 and a 1 year high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

