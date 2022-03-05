$2.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) will post $2.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the lowest is $2.39 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $9.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,977. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.69. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $85.03 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339 and have sold 28,500 shares worth $2,931,435. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 87.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after buying an additional 67,218 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,539,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises (Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.