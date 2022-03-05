20,500 Shares in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

DADA opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $34.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

Dada Nexus Profile (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.