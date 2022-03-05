20,500 Shares in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.
DADA opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $34.43.
Dada Nexus Profile (Get Rating)
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
