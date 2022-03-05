21,622 Shares in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in agilon health in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $10,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $24,391,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $9,024,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

In other agilon health news, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $81,429.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $153,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,929 shares of company stock worth $941,297 over the last three months.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. Equities analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

agilon health Company Profile (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

