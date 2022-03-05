227,626 Shares in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 227,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,564,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 974,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 38,703 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 242.11%.
About Physicians Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
