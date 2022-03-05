$280,000.00 in Sales Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) to post sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $460,000.00. Workhorse Group reported sales of $520,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $23.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.10 million to $25.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $145.17 million, with estimates ranging from $121.52 million to $189.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. R. F. Lafferty raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,483,000 after acquiring an additional 223,161 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 260,477 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 61.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 726,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 277,354 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WKHS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,334,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,838. The company has a market cap of $574.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

