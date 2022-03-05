296,629 Shares in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 296,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

