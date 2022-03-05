$3.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) will post $3.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.85 billion. Adient posted sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $16.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Adient by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Adient by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,213. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. Adient has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

About Adient (Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.