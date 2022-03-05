$34.26 Million in Sales Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) will report sales of $34.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.80 million and the highest is $34.72 million. Iteris posted sales of $31.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $133.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.14 million to $134.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $145.32 million, with estimates ranging from $144.72 million to $145.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

ITI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ ITI traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $3.08. 222,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,233. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $130.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.35. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $127,530. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Iteris by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Iteris by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Iteris by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.