$386.15 Million in Sales Expected for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $386.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $397.50 million and the lowest is $374.80 million. Custom Truck One Source posted sales of $83.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 363.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Custom Truck One Source.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In other news, EVP Thomas R. Rich bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $14,916,959.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

CTOS stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

About Custom Truck One Source (Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Custom Truck One Source (CTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.