3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) PT Lowered to $18.00

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DDD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of DDD opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.24. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $41.48.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 52.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3D Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,326 shares of company stock worth $483,432 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 38.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in 3D Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,136 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in 3D Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in 3D Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,028 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in 3D Systems by 26.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

