3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) PT Lowered to $22.00 at B. Riley

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

DDD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.14.

NYSE:DDD opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.24.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,326 shares of company stock worth $483,432 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 38.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,136 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,028 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 26.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

