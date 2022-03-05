3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Up 81.0% in February

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DDDX traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,972. 3DX Industries has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.
