3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Up 81.0% in February

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DDDX traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,972. 3DX Industries has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

About 3DX Industries

3DX Industries, Inc is a precision manufacturing company, which produces products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. It manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D Metal printing technology and conventional precision manufacturing processes.

