4,300 Shares in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. State Street Corp grew its position in NorthWestern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,593,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,940,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,130 shares of company stock worth $642,161 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.46. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.50.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

